Biloxi Shuckers’ trio sweeps top postseason honors in Southern League

The Biloxi Shuckers swept the postseason awards announced Wednesday by the Southern League.
Right-handed pitcher Zack Brown was named the league’s outstanding pitcher, while outfielder Corey Ray was named MVP and skipper Mike Guerrero was named manager of the year.
Mike becomes the second Shuckers manager to win Manager of the Year in the Southern League, joining Carlos Subero, who won the award in the team’s inaugural year in 2015.
The Biloxi Shuckers are the AA affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers.
Biloxi’s Brown, a third-year pro, produced career-best numbers in wins (9), ERA (2.48), innings pitched (119.2), strikeouts (113), games started (20), batting average against (.208), WHIP (1.05), and hits per 9 IP (6.8) with five games remaining in the regular season.
Ray leads the Southern League in home runs (27) and stolen bases (35) and was an All-Star selection in June as well as player of the week and of the month in June.He is considered the Brewers’ No. 2 prospect.
In addition, Nate Griep was named relief pitcher on the 2018 postseason team, giving the team three all-stars in addition to Guerrero as the manager. Two other teams, the Chattanooga Lookouts and the Jackson Generals, also had three players on the squad.
“Mike and the whole Shuckers staff have done an exceptional job of teaching and working with that talented group of players,” said Brewers Farm Director Tom Flanagan. “It’s great to see the strides that the players have made throughout the season, and for Mike and his staff to be recognized with this honor.”
Guerrero has compiled a 221-190 record with the Shuckers, leading the team to a winning record in all three seasons in charge. In his 21 seasons as a manager across all levels of baseball, Mike has collected 1,174 wins, including his 1,000th victory while managing the Shuckers on July 14, 2016.
