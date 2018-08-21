Ole Miss has offensive tools, questions on defense

Former Ole Miss running back Deuce McAllister gives a preview of the Rebels football team going into the 2018 season. Deuce said he likes what he sees on offense, though the line is a question. Defense looks mostly solid.
What are the 2018 Saints strengths and weaknesses?

Deuce McAllister, former Saints and Ole Miss running back, gives a preview of the 2018 team and how they will fare in the NFC South this season. McAllister said the offensive line will be a key and the running game during Mark Ingram's suspension.

Colorado man arrested in his family’s death

Christopher Watts is being held in jail just days after talking to reporters about missing his pregnant wife and two daughters, who had disappeared. The body of Shanann Watts was found on the property of his former workplace.