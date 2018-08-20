School bus stop leaves children in a dangerous spot

Bayou View Middle School students were being forced to walk dangerously close to Pass Road in Gulfport to get to and from their bus stop. After the Sun Herald photographed the students and contacted the district, they moved the stop.
By
Colorado man arrested in his family’s death

Latest News

Colorado man arrested in his family’s death

Christopher Watts is being held in jail just days after talking to reporters about missing his pregnant wife and two daughters, who had disappeared. The body of Shanann Watts was found on the property of his former workplace.