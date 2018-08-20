Drivers pull people from overturned vehicle on I-10 in Gulfport

The FBI is always on the lookout for new recruits. They don't just want people with law enforcement or military experience. They want to hire people with a diverse work background, as well has hiring more minorities.
Christopher Watts is being held in jail just days after talking to reporters about missing his pregnant wife and two daughters, who had disappeared. The body of Shanann Watts was found on the property of his former workplace.
Judge Richard McKenzie scolds Carmon Brannan for not paying restitution as she promised in an earlier hearing. Her lawyers were requesting a bond be set in advance of an appeal in her conviction in the death diabetic jail inmate, William Joel Dixon.
Mississippi will open their first sports book on August 1, 2018. Before 2018 sports betting had only been legal in Nevada. How much do you know about how to place a bet? There is lots of specific terminology that you need to learn before you start.
Carson Jones, son of U.S. Senator Doug Jones of Alabama, talks about his father's victory and what it's like moving back to Alabama after living in the more progressive city of Denver. Doug Jones defeated Roy Moore for the senate seat.
Help A Teacher is a new organization that helps connect teachers from around the country with those that would like to help with school room expenses. Donors are then able to purchase items from the wishlist that go directly to the teacher.