Sound Off for Aug. 20: Here’s how to get owed money from criminals

Quit playing games
Really, criminals owing millions in fines for stealing from us, the taxpayers. Simply seize their bank accounts and properties. Put them back in jail would work best. They will pay up. Someone not paying child support would get more penalties than these people and they would be sitting in jail. Quit playing games with them.
Tax consequences?
I wonder if the IRS has collected taxes on the money that state employees have embezzled? Has any IRS agent seen the opportunity the Sun Herald provided them by listing these crimes on the front page of Sunday’s paper? How much of this $2.3M was unreported income for these individuals? Just wondering. It seems that the state isn’t in any hurry to collect, but wonder how the IRS feels about this.
Needs to go
Rep. Steven Palazzo has done nothing for his constituents and has kept our state in the Dark Ages, which is what the conservatives want. He needs to be removed so Mississippi can move forward.
Safer sports
Yes, there are lots of other sports that have injuries beside football. But it’s done in little steps in football. After years of banging heads together, it does cause brain damage. Especially in young children. Not counting the broken bones or blown knees. I know plenty of people who are living with the effects of a “old football injury.” There are plenty of non-contact sports available. Boxing is not one of them.
Disappointed
I was so proud that the Sun Herald did not run that follow-the-sheep editorial by the McClatchy Opinion Staff in Wednesday’s paper. But shame, shame, it was in there Sunday. Yes, under the Constitution the press has the right of free speech, but that comes with great responsibility to the people. The truth is all we want. We demand that journalists report the truth with real sources and unbiased opinions. Do no harm with your reporting. The press is not the victim; we are when you give us fake news to take down an elected president.
Removing security clearances
The ranting in the news media that there is no valid reason to remove Brennan’s top secret clearance is ludicrous. I had security clearances about a dozen times with the military and later as a civilian with the DOD, about half top secret. Every time I changed jobs or it was no longer required in my job, it was removed. The so-called purpose of these elite that retain them is so the current administration can consult them. This administration is not going to consult Brennan. The media trots out a few dozen (a small percentage) that are in this elite club that are outraged. Of course they are. This is at the top of their resume to make millions as a news consultant and writing books. As with me and thousands of others, if there is a need, their clearances can be re-instated.
Comments