Woman drove kids as they egged houses and cars, Gulfport police say. She’s been arrested.

A woman drove four middle-school students around so they could egg other students’ houses, police say, but they apparently didn’t realize a broken egg would eat through the paint on a car and cause damages to at least one home.
Gulfport police arrested the woman Tuesday on a felony malicious mischief charge. The four youths, which include one of her children, apparently will face a youth court judge.
The students attend Bayou View Middle School, and reportedly targeted the homes of other students’ parents in the Bayou View neighborhood.
Rebekah Leigh Bennett, 35, was identified through video from a security system, police said. She was booked at the Harrison County jail and released on a $1,000 bond.
Egging a car can be a pricey prank, according to yourmechanic.com. It can be much more serious than toilet-papering trees.
Throwing eggs can break windows, dent a car or chip its paint where the shell breaks. The longer a broken egg sits on a car, the more damage it causes. Eggs are acidic. Dried egg whites can eat through a car’s clear coat and damage or stain the base coat.
If repair costs exceed your deductible, its recommended to file a claim with your insurance company, but you must file a police report to back it up, according to marketwatch.com.
Malicious mischief is a property crime, a type of vandalism. It becomes a felony when damages exceed $1,000. If damages exceed that amount but are less than $5,000, the maximum penalties for adults are five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
The value of damage is based on the cost of repair or replacement, according to state law.
Prison time for adults can increase up to 10 years or 20 years if the value is less or more than $25,000.
RobinFitzgerald, 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
