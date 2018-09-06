Meet the original ‘blue girls in a red state’

Polly Breneman and Jessica Evett designed Idaho's now-famous "Blue Girl, Red State" stickers in response to Idaho politics. They also made stickers for other western states, too.
By
NOAA loop shows Gordon gaining strength

Weather

NOAA loop shows Gordon gaining strength

In this image, taken by the GOES-16 satellite of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration of the United States on September 3, 2018, tropical storm Gordon looms over southern Florida

Rental goats escape into Boise neighborhood

Latest News

Rental goats escape into Boise neighborhood

More than 100 goats belonging to a goat rental business in Boise escaped their enclosure, near a highway district retention pond, and wandered from lawn to lawn through a neighborhood, looking for snacks and meeting the neighbors. Aug. 3, 2018.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Sun Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service