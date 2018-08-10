New smartphone app tracks DUI offenders’ drinking habits

Help A Teacher is a new organization that helps connect teachers from around the country with those that would like to help with school room expenses. Donors are then able to purchase items from the wishlist that go directly to the teacher.
Benicia, California, police are on the lookout for a silver Toyota Spyder splashed with a red substance that authorities said appears to be paint after the vehicle fled police using “dangerous” and “erratic” maneuvers, video shows.
3 Doors Down bass player Todd Harrell of Escatawpa was enjoying the success of being a part of a chart-topping rock band, but an addiction to opioids brought his life to a Jackson County jail cell instead of being on stage.
About 75 percent of lifetime cases of mental illness begin by age 24, according to the National Institute of Mental Health. But the average delay between onset and intervention is 8 to 10 years, meaning people could go years before getting help.
Labor groups in Washington are gearing up for an unfavorable ruling this summer from the Supreme Court of the United States in the Janus v. American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees case.
Driving is second nature to many of us, but dangers still exist on the roadways. Kyle McNew of the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service provides three simple tips for driving safely and avoiding traffic accidents.
Judge Robert Krebs rejected the plea deal offered for former St. Martin bus driver Antioinette Jane Raymond, accused of assaulting a disabled girl on her bus. Prosecutor Mark Watts talks about decision in Jackson County Circuit Court.
The CDC reports that “dogs bite 4.5 million people” annually. And one particular group of people faces the threat of dog attacks on a daily basis; letter carriers. Each year, more than 6,000 letter carriers will be victims of dog attacks.