Mississippians are ‘miserable, hot, tired’ of waiting for driver’s licenses and IDs

Mississippians are waiting hours and even days for state IDs and driver's licenses. A combination of influx of people and a slower system are contributing to the long waits.
Dog Bite Prevention and Awareness Tips

The CDC reports that “dogs bite 4.5 million people” annually. And one particular group of people faces the threat of dog attacks on a daily basis; letter carriers. Each year, more than 6,000 letter carriers will be victims of dog attacks.

IP Casino joins Beau Rivage with sports book

IP Casino Resort & Spa became the second casino on the Coast to open a sports book. IP began Friday, Aug. 3. Beau Rivage was the first to open in South Mississippi on Aug. 1 after sports betting became legal in the state.