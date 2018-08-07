Unions fighting against anti-labor pushback

Labor groups in Washington are gearing up for an unfavorable ruling this summer from the Supreme Court of the United States in the Janus v. American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees case.
Driving is second nature to many of us, but dangers still exist on the roadways. Kyle McNew of the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service provides three simple tips for driving safely and avoiding traffic accidents.
Judge Robert Krebs rejected the plea deal offered for former St. Martin bus driver Antioinette Jane Raymond, accused of assaulting a disabled girl on her bus. Prosecutor Mark Watts talks about decision in Jackson County Circuit Court.
The CDC reports that “dogs bite 4.5 million people” annually. And one particular group of people faces the threat of dog attacks on a daily basis; letter carriers. Each year, more than 6,000 letter carriers will be victims of dog attacks.
A collection mug shots from felony arrests made by Coast law enforcement from July 28 to Aug 3, 2018. The charges listed were those shown on county jail dockets at the time they were accessed by the Sun Herald.
Dragon's Breath is made by soaking flavored cereal in liquid nitrogen. It was created by an ice cream shop in California in 2017 and has become a popular fair and mall food. Liquid nitrogen could cause severe damage if ingested.
IP Casino Resort & Spa became the second casino on the Coast to open a sports book. IP began Friday, Aug. 3. Beau Rivage was the first to open in South Mississippi on Aug. 1 after sports betting became legal in the state.
A few families of foxes have made their home in tree trunks of an empty lots in Pascagoula. South Mississippi has many opportunities to encounter wildlife in urban areas, though you should be careful to only look and not feed or try to touch.
Star-Telegram sports reporter Clarence Hill Jr gets a one on one interview with Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott regarding the social media backlash to his stance on the anthem at training camp in Oxnard, CA.
Residents of the Armed Forces Retirement Home in Gulfport must decide to stay or leave after a substantial rate increase was announced in April. The increase will be phased in over three years with the first increase on Jan 1.
Biloxi councilman Kenny Glavan is also president of the Mississippi Hotel & Lodging Association. Glavan called a special meeting of the council to discuss short-term rental properties that raised questions about which group Glavan was representing.
Elijia Barney is a 12-year-old baseball player who has garnered the attention of Grambling State University. The Gulfport native and member of the storied Barney family. received a scholarship offer from the SWAC school.