Gulfport man claims acquaintance had taken his gun. What happened next led to an arrest.

A Gulfport man claims an acquaintance had stolen a gun from him, and then robbed him at gunpoint when they met to discuss the gun.
The victim called police to report the armed robbery on May 29, but police were unable to find 26-year-old Sidney Oshay Warren, also of Gulfport, Police Sgt. Clayton Fulks said.
The victim told patrol officers they were in a car in the 600 block of Georgia Street when Warren held a gun on him and demanded money, he said. The neighborhood is between Hewes and Gulf avenues.
Warren left with an undisclosed amount of cash, Fulks said.
Police obtained an arrest warrant for Warren and found him Monday.
A week earlier, the victim had called police with a complaint against Warren involving the gun, Fulks said.
Warren is being held at the Harrison County jail on a $50,000 bond set by Judge Melvin Ray.
Warren is on parole for a home burglary conviction from an arrest in Gulfport in 2007, jail and state prison records show. He apparently was 18 at the time of the burglary.
He has a flat-time date of Nov. 18, 2021, for parole on the burglary conviction. Flat time is the full length of time a felon must serve on supervision without credit for good behavior before being released.
If his parole is revoked, Warren could go back to prison for the full length of his original sentence.
Robin Fitzgerald, 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
