Make your online dating experience safer with these tips

An officer with the Greenville Police Department in South Carolina provides some advice for avoiding becoming a victim.
Uber driver shoots, kills man threatening him

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said it was investigating the death of Jason Boek, who was shot in a confrontation with an Uber driver on August 28. Police released dashcam video from the car of Uber driver Robert Westlake.

More road construction coming to Biloxi

Biloxi recently announced a nine-month repaving project of U.S. Highway 90 by the Mississippi Department of Transportation that will begin around the end of August. East Biloxi has already been coping with a massive infrastructure project.

Highlights from East Central’s win over Biloxi

East Central and Biloxi played a tight defensive battle with East Central coming out ahead with a single touchdown. The Hornets had several drives into the Indians' red zone, but were turned away all but one time. Biloxi's offense never got on track.

Live Oak Lounge a unique gathering spot in Biloxi

The owners of Fill-Up with Billups have opened the Live Oak Lounge upstairs to the popular 24-hour breakfast eatery. Live Oak Lounge caters to the casino workers, but also hopes to attract sports bettors who don't want to hang out at casinos.

