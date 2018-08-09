Police cars sandwich ‘suspicious’ convertible before it flees, video shows

Benicia, California, police are on the lookout for a silver Toyota Spyder splashed with a red substance that authorities said appears to be paint after the vehicle fled police using “dangerous” and “erratic” maneuvers, video shows.
By
What are the warning signs of mental illness?

Latest News

What are the warning signs of mental illness?

About 75 percent of lifetime cases of mental illness begin by age 24, according to the National Institute of Mental Health. But the average delay between onset and intervention is 8 to 10 years, meaning people could go years before getting help.

Dog Bite Prevention and Awareness Tips

Latest News

Dog Bite Prevention and Awareness Tips

The CDC reports that “dogs bite 4.5 million people” annually. And one particular group of people faces the threat of dog attacks on a daily basis; letter carriers. Each year, more than 6,000 letter carriers will be victims of dog attacks.

IP Casino joins Beau Rivage with sports book

Latest News

IP Casino joins Beau Rivage with sports book

IP Casino Resort & Spa became the second casino on the Coast to open a sports book. IP began Friday, Aug. 3. Beau Rivage was the first to open in South Mississippi on Aug. 1 after sports betting became legal in the state.