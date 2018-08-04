Sound Off for August 4: Fix the roads before the Cruisers get here

Fix the roads
Just eight week’s left to repair U.S. 90 before the Cruisers get here. If we invite them here, they should not be concerned about having their cars damaged by our neglected roads.
The real problem
Major league baseball team owners are complaining about a lack of attendance. The problem may be too many pitcher duels and umpire reviews and not enough home runs.
Turn it down
How come Gulfport is not enforcing the sound ordinance? The booming music from the cars on U.S. 90 is deafening.
Will you sacrifice?
Trump is willing to spend any amount on his businesses, his tax cuts, his trade wars, and to send a message to the refugees and immigrants at the border. How much are you willing to sacrifice for him?
Did they study?
New school, old school doesn’t really matter in the big scheme. All that really matters is the big ribbon cutting picture around election time. Seems no one took a step back and looked at what has happened to similar communities with big school projects.
An outright lie
I am always humored by those that try to defend marijuana use as somehow improving society. Marijuana is a gateway drug. Saying that marijuana use somehow makes crime go down is an outright lie. When the transition to meth and heroine occurs, the crime rate skyrockets. Where have you been?
Do something now
Wake up Gulf Coast state representatives. Why are you not standing up for your constituents? Jackson continues to holds the Coast’s BP money and now with the Gulf Lake project they are going to send us fresh water that will damage our oyster industry.
What happened?
Why is Backyard Burger closed yet again?
