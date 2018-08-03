Dragon’s Breath looks cool, but could be dangerous

Dragon's Breath is made by soaking flavored cereal in liquid nitrogen. It was created by an ice cream shop in California in 2017 and has become a popular fair and mall food. Liquid nitrogen could cause severe damage if ingested.
IP Casino will join Beau Rivage with sports book

IP Casino has announced it will be the second casino on the Coast to open a sports book. IP will begin Friday, Aug. 3 around noon. Beau Rivage was the first to open in South Mississippi on Aug. 1 after sports betting became legal in the state.

12-year-old has a D-1 scholarship offer

Elijia Barney is a 12-year-old baseball player who has garnered the attention of Grambling State University. The Gulfport native and member of the storied Barney family. received a scholarship offer from the SWAC school.