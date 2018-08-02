IP Casino will join Beau Rivage with sports book

IP Casino has announced it will be the second casino on the Coast to open a sports book. IP will begin Friday, Aug. 3 around noon. Beau Rivage was the first to open in South Mississippi on Aug. 1 after sports betting became legal in the state.
Elijia Barney is a 12-year-old baseball player who has garnered the attention of Grambling State University. The Gulfport native and member of the storied Barney family. received a scholarship offer from the SWAC school.

More than half a million people died between 2000 and 2015 from opioid use. In 2017 the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services declared the national opioid crisis a public health emergency. We examine what happens to the human body on opioids.