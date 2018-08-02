Dak Prescott: “I don’t think kneeling or standing is creating a solution for us”

Star-Telegram sports reporter Clarence Hill Jr gets a one on one interview with Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott regarding the social media backlash to his stance on the anthem at training camp in Oxnard, CA.
Elijia Barney is a 12-year-old baseball player who has garnered the attention of Grambling State University. The Gulfport native and member of the storied Barney family. received a scholarship offer from the SWAC school.

More than half a million people died between 2000 and 2015 from opioid use. In 2017 the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services declared the national opioid crisis a public health emergency. We examine what happens to the human body on opioids.

Mississippi has designated July 24-25, 2018 as a sales tax holiday. "This tax holiday is meant to help parents save money when purchasing common back-to-school supplies for their children," according to the Sales Tax Handbook.