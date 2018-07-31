Biloxi Councilman Kenny Glavin leads meeting on short-term rentals

Biloxi councilman Kenny Glavin is also president of the Mississippi Hotel & Lodging Association. Glavin called a special meeting of the council to discuss short-term rental properties that raised questions about which group Glavin was representing.
By
Elijia Barney has a D-1 scholarship offer

Latest News

Elijia Barney has a D-1 scholarship offer

Elijia Barney is a 12-year-old baseball player who has garnered the attention of Grambling State University. The Gulfport native and member of the storied Barney family. received a scholarship offer from the SWAC school.

Why it’s so hard to break an opioid addiction

Latest News

Why it’s so hard to break an opioid addiction

More than half a million people died between 2000 and 2015 from opioid use. In 2017 the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services declared the national opioid crisis a public health emergency. We examine what happens to the human body on opioids.

Take the Mississippi sales tax holiday quiz

Latest News

Take the Mississippi sales tax holiday quiz

Mississippi has designated July 24-25, 2018 as a sales tax holiday. "This tax holiday is meant to help parents save money when purchasing common back-to-school supplies for their children," according to the Sales Tax Handbook.