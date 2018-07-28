Sea turtles find freedom

Moby Solangi, president of the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies, and two children walk a Kemp’s ridley sea turtle back to the water after it was rehabilitate at the facility in Gulfport. A total of five sea turtles were released back into the Mississippi Sound at Courthouse Pier Saturday after they were caught on fishing hooks by anglers. Yolanda Cruzycruz@sunherald.com
