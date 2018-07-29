You can enjoy tasty meals while camping. Here’s how

Summer for the kids is nearly over. Registration is under way at some of the schools.
Before facing the books and homework, tots to teens would like one last hurrah before the bells toll.
A short road trip is always fun, especially if there are books, coloring books and tablets to keep the younger set occupied.
Other families like to head to the beach and soak up the rays.
Becki Smith and her family, including the grandchildren, like to spend several weeks camping. For those like me that think camping is roughing it, we must think again. The Smiths set up camp in style and with plenty of good food. Becki Smith is an excellent cook.
Sometimes other family members will drop in for a day or so and enjoy this time together. This family works hard and welcomes the break from the daily grind.
With a fully stocked camper or RV, camping is much easier and not as much work. There also is air-conditioning.
When my daughter was a Girl Scout, she begged to go to Camp Itta Kana to a weeklong camp. She was raring to go. Pickup day was just as joyful for her. She was going home to an air-conditioned house where she could keep cool.
“I am so hot,” she said as she greeted my husband and me. “I just want to go home and cool off.”
One thing she did like, and still does, were the s’mores. At Women of Wisdom retreats, she is going to be one of the first ones at the bonfire toasting marshmallows for s’mores. How times change.
Camping food also has changed. Folks prepare four-star meals over grills, fires and even backyard fire pits.
Jerry Sheehan of Biloxi smoked a whole turkey that he had seasoned and wrapped in foil in his firepit for the visiting grandkids. His grandson loved it so much that he wanted the leftovers. What a fun activity before the grands return home for school. Jerry and his wife, Carol, never fail to give those grandkids a great time.
With a portable grill, skillets and skewers, today’s campers can trade pork n’ beans and chips for tastier fare. Hot dogs can be ditched for grilled drumsticks or marinated pork kabobs or pizza on the grill.
Remember to pack hot pads and gloves. I love the silicone ones that withstand 400-500 degrees of temperature. Another helpful item is a grilling pan for vegetables, shrimp or just about anything. I use that when we grill at home.
Here are some food ideas for the last-minute campout or beach trip before the school bell rings.
Found: Orange peel candy
“I used to make grapefruit peel and orange peel candy years ago. My grandmother had made it when I was a child,” said Mary Beth Greenleaf of Florida. “The recipe comes from my mother’s ‘1939 United States Regional Cookbook.’ (My hands-down favorite cookbook, by the way!)
“It’s kind of a “waste not, want not” recipe for using every bit of the orange in the toe of our Christmas stockings! I hope this is what your reader is looking for,” said Greenleaf.
Gloria Burlette requested the old-fashioned orange peel candy recipe, and Greenleaf answered the call.
Still looking
“My mother has been using a recipe from your column from maybe two to three years ago and has misplaced it. It was a recipe for a pasta dish that included cannellini beans, bacon, cabbage and more that we cannot remember,” said Debbie Hunt of SMS Healthcare Management. “If you still have this recipe on file would you be so kind as to send to me? We really enjoyed it!”
I will check my files, and, readers, please see if you saved this recipe. If you did, please send it to me.
CANDIED ORANGE OR GRAPEFRUIT PEEL
3 grapefruit shells or
6 orange shells
1 tablespoon salt
3 cups sugar
1 cup water
Wash fruit shells and remove loose membrane.
Cut peel into strips about 1/4-inch wide from stem to blossom end. Add salt and cover with cold water. Boil for 15 minutes, pour off water and add fresh water. Boil about 20 minutes. Change water again and boil another 20 minutes. After the third boiling, drain thoroughly and cover with 2 1/2 cups of sugar and water listed. Simmer, stirring continually until the remaining syrup has boiled away. Spread on waxed paper and roll each piece of candied fruit in remaining sugar.
-- Submitted by Mary Beth Greenleaf
CAMPFIRE SKILLET CHICKEN DRUMSTICKS
1 tablespoon olive oil
12 skin-on chicken drumsticks
Salt and pepper to taste
1 teaspoon of garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon of powdered ginger
4 tablespoons honey
2 tablespoons soy sauce
Heat oil in skillet over fire and add drumsticks. Season with salt and pepper. Combine the garlic, ginger, honey and soy sauce in a bowl. Cook chicken about 20 minutes, turning the chicken often. Pour sauce mixture over chicken. Cook until the sauce begins to bubble, and the chicken is cooked through. Prep time is 10 minutes with cooking time about 40 minutes. Serves 4. – From www.betterrecipes.com/
UPDATED S’MORES
1 marshmallow
1 graham cracker
1 chocolate bar
Place a marshmallow on a skewer and roast over the fire to your liking. Break a graham cracker in half and place a few squares of chocolate on one side. Slide the marshmallow in between the graham crackers and press. Then, wrap the s’more in aluminum foil and toss in the fire for a couple minutes so that the chocolate becomes soft. \
-- From http://dessert.betterrecipes.com/
PIZZA ON THE GRILL THE EASY WAY
Refrigerated pizza dough or premade pizza crust in bread aisle
2 cups cooked chicken
1/2 to 3/4 cup barbecue sauce
1/2 cup julienned green pepper
2 cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese
Roll out pizza dough if using refrigerated dough. Be sure to build up the sides of pizza dough. Or place prepared pizza crust on grill.
Grill covered over medium heat for 5 minutes. Remove from grill. Combine chicken and barbecue sauce; spread over crust.
Sprinkle with green pepper and cheese. Grill, covered, 5-10 minutes longer or until crust is golden and cheese is melted.
Note: This recipe is from “The Taste of Home Cookbook.” The original recipe calls for a homemade pizza dough, but I changed it to an easier method.
MARINATED PORK KABOBS
2 cups plain yogurt
2 tablespoons lemon juice
4 garlic cloves, minced
1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
1/4 teaspoon ground coriander
2 pounds pork tenderloin, cut into 1 1/2-inch cubes
8 small white onions
8 cherry tomatoes
1 medium sweet red pepper, cut into 1 1/2-inch pieces
1 medium green pepper, cut into 1 1/2-inch pieces
In a large resealable plastic bag, combine the yogurt, lemon juice, garlic, cumin and coriander; add pork. Seal bag and turn to coat; refrigerate for 8 hours or overnight.
Drain and discard marinade. Alternately thread the pork, onions, tomatoes and peppers on eight metal or soaked bamboo skewers. Grill, covered, over medium heat for about 15-20 minutes or until meat juices run clear. Serves 8. – From “The Taste of Home Cookbook”
Andrea Yeager can be reached at and Cooks Exchange, 205 DeBuys Road, Gulfport, MS 39507.
