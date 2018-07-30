States race to pass sports betting laws after Supreme Court decision

Mississippi will become the third state to open sports betting operations since a May 2018 Supreme Court ruling allowed states other than Nevada to have legal sports betting. Five states have passed laws allowing sports betting.
Why it’s so hard to break an opioid addiction

More than half a million people died between 2000 and 2015 from opioid use. In 2017 the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services declared the national opioid crisis a public health emergency. We examine what happens to the human body on opioids.

Take the Mississippi sales tax holiday quiz

Mississippi has designated July 24-25, 2018 as a sales tax holiday. "This tax holiday is meant to help parents save money when purchasing common back-to-school supplies for their children," according to the Sales Tax Handbook.

Biloxi police clear people, tents from north of 90

Around 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Biloxi police began making people move from the median between U.S. 90 and the service drive west of Oak Street. Most of them had been there for two or more hours to watch the Blue Angels show. Police said it was state law.