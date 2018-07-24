Poplarville running back Chase Shears power cleans 325 pounds

Poplarville running back Chase Shears power cleans 325 pounds during weight training this week. High School football teams are in pre-season workouts.
Around 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Biloxi police began making people move from the median between U.S. 90 and the service drive west of Oak Street. Most of them had been there for two or more hours to watch the Blue Angels show. Police said it was state law.

Biloxi High School baseball coach Eddie Lofton was chosen to do a publicity ride with the U.S. Navy's Blue Angels flight demonstration squadron in advance of their shows in Biloxi this weekend. Lofton handled the flight very well calling it amazing.