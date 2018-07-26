Why it’s so hard to break an opioid addiction

More than half a million people died between 2000 and 2015 from opioid use. In 2017 the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services declared the national opioid crisis a public health emergency. We examine what happens to the human body on opioids.
Mississippi has designated July 24-25, 2018 as a sales tax holiday. "This tax holiday is meant to help parents save money when purchasing common back-to-school supplies for their children," according to the Sales Tax Handbook.
Around 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Biloxi police began making people move from the median between U.S. 90 and the service drive west of Oak Street. Most of them had been there for two or more hours to watch the Blue Angels show. Police said it was state law.
Biloxi High School baseball coach Eddie Lofton was chosen to do a publicity ride with the U.S. Navy's Blue Angels flight demonstration squadron in advance of their shows in Biloxi this weekend. Lofton handled the flight very well calling it amazing.
USM basketball coach Doc Sadler talks about the new scheduling model for C-USA. The new model leaves the last 3 weeks of the season open. Then the top teams will be matched with each other to improve the league’s chances in the NCAA tournament.
Southern Miss football coach Jay Hopson is joined by offensive lineman Drake Dorbeck and defensive end LaDarius Harris at Conference USA Media Day in Irving, Texas. The Golden Eagles are coming off an 8-5 season.
Instead of joining the lip sync challenge, the Carrollton police department in Texas shared their mistakes caught on dashcam. The department is calling it the Dashcam Blooper Challenge and has challenged three other police departments to join them.