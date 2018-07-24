Searching for fresh salads on the Coast? A new restaurant is bringing more options this fall

It’s about to get a little bit healthier in D’Iberville, at least when it comes to food options.

James Bishop of Woolmarket told the Sun Herald he open a Salad Station franchise in D’Iberville in early fall.

“We plant to be up and going by mid-September or early October,” Bishop said. “We will be located at 10598 D’Iberville Blvd. in Barnett Plaza next to Belcher MMA and Crunch Fitness, so we think we will be a great fit in the area.

But what is a Salad Station?

“Salad Station is a franchise that started in Hammond, Louisiana, in a building where they sell produce,” Bishop said. “You come in and make your own salad and we charge you by the pound.”

The concept

According to the franchise’s website, Salad Station has more 130 items including five types of base greens, 10 different proteins ranging from breaded chicken to ham and several fresh toppings.





“We have 36 different types of salad dressing,” Bishop said, as well as a soup bar and hot bar. The hot bar will include items such as barbecue brisket, bakes potatoes and baked sweet potatoes.

“The same pay-per-pound concept will apply to the hot bar,” he said.

“We have a catering delivery where we will come and set up a mini salad bar at your place of business or wherever you would like it delivered.”

Alkaline water is one of several Salad Station beverage options that he said he hope will be a hit with the health-conscious crowd.

According to healthline.com, alkaline water has a higher pH level, which some say offers several health benefits.

“We plan on offering it in several sizes and with fresh fruit like blueberries and pineapple,” Bishop said.

Second location

The D’Iberville franchise is one of two Bishop said that he will be opening on the Coast.

“As soon as we get the D’Iberville store open, we will begin working on our second store which will be located in Gulfport,” he said. “We plane to have the Gulfport location up and going by the summer of 2019.”