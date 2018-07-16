South Mississippi streets flood in heavy rain

Heavy rain is a common occurrence in South Mississippi, frequently causing severe street flooding. Motorists should use caution driving in heavy rain and avoid flooded streets. Turn Around Don't Drown.
There are several traffic issues that will make it tricky to get to the Great Lawn or anywhere in east Biloxi for the Blues Over Biloxi airshow July 21-22, 2018. Construction has Howard Avenue closed, and U.S. 90 and Division Streets are a mess.
Dillon King and his wife, Missy, are owners of Flambeaux CrossFit, a small gym in Metairie, La. A large reason that King decided to open his own CrossFit gym is to provide a safe space for LGBTQ people to work out and stay healthy.
Gulfport police Sgt. Blake Tucker lip synchs to Toby Keith's song, 'Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue." The challenge came from dispatchers, Amber Moran, The law enforcement lip-synch battle has been sweeping the country.
Trash is a major problem in our oceans, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Here's how long it takes for some of the most common types of trash to decompose — including straws, plastic bags and balloons.
The City of Gulfport held a press conference on Tuesday, July 10, 2018, to announce that the Mississippi State Rating Bureau has upgraded Gulfport's Public Fire Protection Rating. The city now has a Class 2 rating.
Biloxi police arrested two suspects in the Walmart parking lot on C.T. Switzer Road on Friday, July 6, 2018. A report of the suspects passing counterfeit money led to a discovery of outstanding warrants. They were later charged with drug offenses.