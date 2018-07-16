South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Sunday, July 15, 2018

Gulfport police Sgt. Blake Tucker lip synchs to Toby Keith's song, 'Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue." The challenge came from dispatchers, Amber Moran, The law enforcement lip-synch battle has been sweeping the country.
Trash is a major problem in our oceans, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Here's how long it takes for some of the most common types of trash to decompose — including straws, plastic bags and balloons.
The City of Gulfport held a press conference on Tuesday, July 10, 2018, to announce that the Mississippi State Rating Bureau has upgraded Gulfport's Public Fire Protection Rating. The city now has a Class 2 rating.
Biloxi police arrested two suspects in the Walmart parking lot on C.T. Switzer Road on Friday, July 6, 2018. A report of the suspects passing counterfeit money led to a discovery of outstanding warrants. They were later charged with drug offenses.
A woman holding her toddler confronted EPA chief Scott Pruitt at a Washington, D.C. restaurant on July 2, 2018, calling for his resignation over his record, stance on climate change and recent scandals. Pruitt resigned from his position on July 5.