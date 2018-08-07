Here’s five fast facts about ice cream

Ice cream companies support the U.S. by providing jobs, money and a sweet treat.
By
Dog Bite Prevention and Awareness Tips

Latest News

Dog Bite Prevention and Awareness Tips

The CDC reports that “dogs bite 4.5 million people” annually. And one particular group of people faces the threat of dog attacks on a daily basis; letter carriers. Each year, more than 6,000 letter carriers will be victims of dog attacks.

IP Casino joins Beau Rivage with sports book

Latest News

IP Casino joins Beau Rivage with sports book

IP Casino Resort & Spa became the second casino on the Coast to open a sports book. IP began Friday, Aug. 3. Beau Rivage was the first to open in South Mississippi on Aug. 1 after sports betting became legal in the state.

12-year-old has a D-1 scholarship offer

Latest News

12-year-old has a D-1 scholarship offer

Elijia Barney is a 12-year-old baseball player who has garnered the attention of Grambling State University. The Gulfport native and member of the storied Barney family. received a scholarship offer from the SWAC school.