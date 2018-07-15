Sound Off for July 16: The problem is careless people, not straws

Careless activity
I really don’t think the elimination of plastic straws is the answer to our litter problem. It is the cups and lids that are attached to them as they are thrown out the window. Careless people are the cause of the severe littering nationwide.
Make it known early
After reading the article on MDOT concerning politicians requesting and getting specific roads built, I have a suggestion. Publish their request when received rather than after their project is complete. The public needs to know.
Laughing to the bank
I am absolutely sure about one thing regarding President Trump. Whether he is re-elected or voted out, whether he is impeached or not, exonerated or not, indicted or not, when he leaves office, he and his family are going to laugh all the way to the bank.
What is the point?
Each year governments of all shapes and sizes pass new “laws” with no plan to have them enforced. What’s the point? There should be a moratorium on new laws until the governments decide how to get them enforced.
Who was it?
President Trump is in a much better position than I to determine if former President Obama could have done more to prevent the Russian hacking, but perhaps someone can refresh my memory who it was that told Russia to do some hacking to find Hillary's missing e-mails.
Is credit due?
The current trends in the economy and unemployment began in 2010; evidently resulting from the recovery act of 2009. They did not accelerate under Trump, Republicans complained how slow they were under Obama, and now give undo credit to Trump.
Words matter
Can someone please tell us what is wrong with our president when he can’t seem to remember his verbal criticism from one day to the next. Words from our president matter.
Money to waste?
Give the Sheriffs radar? They already don’t have enough deputies to properly cover the county. With radar, they would be spending all their time running radar trying to get more money for the county supervisors to waste.
