'It's my dream to play in the SEC.' Coast pitcher commits to Ole Miss

Trash is a major problem in our oceans, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Here's how long it takes for some of the most common types of trash to decompose — including straws, plastic bags and balloons.
The City of Gulfport held a press conference on Tuesday, July 10, 2018, to announce that the Mississippi State Rating Bureau has upgraded Gulfport's Public Fire Protection Rating. The city now has a Class 2 rating.
Biloxi police arrested two suspects in the Walmart parking lot on C.T. Switzer Road on Friday, July 6, 2018. A report of the suspects passing counterfeit money led to a discovery of outstanding warrants. They were later charged with drug offenses.
A woman holding her toddler confronted EPA chief Scott Pruitt at a Washington, D.C. restaurant on July 2, 2018, calling for his resignation over his record, stance on climate change and recent scandals. Pruitt resigned from his position on July 5.
Brandy Jarvis-Ibos, a former Saintsation cheerleader, has opened a new boutique on Popp's Ferry Road in Biloxi. The boutique caters to those wanting a unique dress to wear to Mardi Gras, prom and other social events.
Lane closures on U.S. 90 in Biloxi due to construction of a pedestrian overpass at MGM Park in Biloxi is causing problems for motorists on 90 and southbound I-110. This is going to be a problem for several months.
Hancock County NAACP President Gregory Barabino hopes his Sundays Back in the Park program will bring people back to Martin Luther King Jr. Park on Washington Avenue in Bay St. Louis. A recent shooting has kept people away from the once-popular spot.