Felony arrest mugshots from Monday, July 9, 2018

Biloxi police arrested two suspects in the Walmart parking lot on C.T. Switzer Road on Friday, July 6, 2018. A report of the suspects passing counterfeit money led to a discovery of outstanding warrants. They were later charged with drug offenses.
A woman holding her toddler confronted EPA chief Scott Pruitt at a Washington, D.C. restaurant on July 2, 2018, calling for his resignation over his record, stance on climate change and recent scandals. Pruitt resigned from his position on July 5.
Brandy Jarvis-Ibos, a former Saintsation cheerleader, has opened a new boutique on Popp's Ferry Road in Biloxi. The boutique caters to those wanting a unique dress to wear to Mardi Gras, prom and other social events.
Lane closures on U.S. 90 in Biloxi due to construction of a pedestrian overpass at MGM Park in Biloxi is causing problems for motorists on 90 and southbound I-110. This is going to be a problem for several months.
Hancock County NAACP President Gregory Barabino hopes his Sundays Back in the Park program will bring people back to Martin Luther King Jr. Park on Washington Avenue in Bay St. Louis. A recent shooting has kept people away from the once-popular spot.
Jacked Up Coffee opens on Howard Avenue in downtown Biloxi on Friday, July 6, 2018. Owner Dixie Newman says the shop will serve French Truck Coffee from New Orleans and offer a true barista-style coffee in a hip setting.
Caroline Dunaway of Biloxi MS wrote "I'm Just a Little Dinghy" after it saved her life and the lives of her family and neighbors during Hurricane Katrina in 2005. The couple hosted an annual get-together every Fourth of July to remember it.