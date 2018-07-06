Traffic bottleneck in Biloxi backs up I-110

Lane closures on U.S. 90 in Biloxi due to construction of a pedestrian overpass at MGM Park in Biloxi is causing problems for motorists on 90 and southbound I-110. This is going to be a problem for several months.
