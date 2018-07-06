Traffic bottleneck in Biloxi backs up I-110

Lane closures on U.S. 90 in Biloxi due to construction of a pedestrian overpass at MGM Park in Biloxi is causing problems for motorists on 90 and southbound I-110. This is going to be a problem for several months.
Jacked Up Coffee opens on Howard Avenue in downtown Biloxi on Friday, July 6, 2018. Owner Dixie Newman says the shop will serve French Truck Coffee from New Orleans and offer a true barista-style coffee in a hip setting.
Caroline Dunaway of Biloxi MS wrote "I'm Just a Little Dinghy" after it saved her life and the lives of her family and neighbors during Hurricane Katrina in 2005. The couple hosted an annual get-together every Fourth of July to remember it.
Melinda Rosetti-Spence was sentenced on Monday, July 2, 2018 to serve 10 years for embezzling $266,000 from the Pink Heart Funds, a non-profit in Long Beach. Harrison County Circuit Court Judge Lisa Dobson called her actions 'despicable.'
Here are the felony arrests that were made on Sunday, July 1, 2018, by Mississippi Coast law enforcement officers. The charges listed were those shown on county jail dockets at the time they were accessed by the Sun Herald.
Sun Herald reporter Anita Lee tells the story of Joshua Peterman's murder trial in Harrison County Circuit Court. Peterman is charged with first-degree murder in the September 2015 death of Tena Marie Broadus.
The NC Division of Motor Vehicles has revised its guidelines for what drivers should do when they are stopped by a law enforcement officer. The suggestions closely follow those in this video from the Raleigh Police Department, with one exception.