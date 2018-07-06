The Sequin Siren will gown you up for Mardi Gras and prom

Brandy Jarvis-Ibos, a former Saintsation cheerleader, has opened a new boutique on Popp's Ferry Road in Biloxi. The boutique caters to those wanting a unique dress to wear to Mardi Gras, prom and other social events.
