New shop in downtown Biloxi will give coffee lovers 'something they've never experienced'

Jacked Up Coffee opens on Howard Avenue in downtown Biloxi on Friday, July 6, 2018. Owner Dixie Newman says the shop will serve French Truck Coffee from New Orleans and offer a true barista-style coffee in a hip setting.
By
What to do when police pull you over

Latest News

What to do when police pull you over

The NC Division of Motor Vehicles has revised its guidelines for what drivers should do when they are stopped by a law enforcement officer. The suggestions closely follow those in this video from the Raleigh Police Department, with one exception.