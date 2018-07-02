Woman sentenced for embezzling money from Pink Heart Funds

Melinda Rosetti-spence was sentenced on Monday, July 2, 2018 to serve 10 years for embezzling $266,000 from the Pink Heart Funds, a non-profit in Long Beach. Harrison County Circuit Court Judge Lisa Dobson called her actions 'despicable.'
