Joshua Peterman found guilty of first-degree murder
Sun Herald reporter Anita Lee tells the story of Joshua Peterman's murder trial in Harrison County Circuit Court. Peterman is charged with first-degree murder in the September 2015 death of Tena Marie Broadus.
The NC Division of Motor Vehicles has revised its guidelines for what drivers should do when they are stopped by a law enforcement officer. The suggestions closely follow those in this video from the Raleigh Police Department, with one exception.
Margaritaville Resort in Biloxi opened in 2016 after converting the old Casino Magic building in east Biloxi. In June 2018, they announced an expansion to the west with an amusement park that will feature a giant Ferris wheel and another hotel.
Here are the felony arrests that were made on Thursday, June 21, 2018, by Mississippi Coast law enforcement officers. The charges listed were those shown on county jail dockets at the time they were accessed by the Sun Herald.
Island View Casino Resort owners Rick Carter and Terry Green talk about the impact sports betting will have on the Mississippi casino market. The state gaming commission approved rules that will allow sports betting in casinos beginning in July 2018.
Gulfport Police Chief Leonard Papania describes truck driving around the crossing barriers before being hit by train on Texas Avenue on June 21, 2018. He said there have been other fatalities at that crossing, including one person he knew.
Terrelle Johnson says "I plead guilty; I done it," as he is escorted to Stone County MS Justice Court for his preliminary hearing on a first-degree murder charge in the decapitation death of his mother, Sherry Johnson.
Here are the felony arrests that were made on Tuesday, June 19, 2018, by Mississippi Coast law enforcement officers. The charges listed were those shown on county jail dockets at the time they were accessed by the Sun Herald.