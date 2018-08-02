Pascagoula foxes provide wildlife experience for residents
A few families of foxes have made their home in tree trunks of an empty lots in Pascagoula. South Mississippi has many opportunities to encounter wildlife in urban areas, though you should be careful to only look and not feed or try to touch.
Star-Telegram sports reporter Clarence Hill Jr gets a one on one interview with Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott regarding the social media backlash to his stance on the anthem at training camp in Oxnard, CA.
Residents of the Armed Forces Retirement Home in Gulfport must decide to stay or leave after a substantial rate increase was announced in April. The increase will be phased in over three years with the first increase on Jan 1.
Elijia Barney is a 12-year-old baseball player who has garnered the attention of Grambling State University. The Gulfport native and member of the storied Barney family. received a scholarship offer from the SWAC school.
Biloxi councilman Kenny Glavan is also president of the Mississippi Hotel & Lodging Association. Glavan called a special meeting of the council to discuss short-term rental properties that raised questions about which group Glavan was representing.
The jury delivers their verdict in the trial of former registered nurse Carmon Brannan. Brannan was accused of causing the death on Sept. 24, 2014, of inmate William Joel Dixon, who died after seven days without insulin.
Mississippi will become the third state to open sports betting operations since a May 2018 Supreme Court ruling allowed states other than Nevada to have legal sports betting. Five states have passed laws allowing sports betting.
Michael Thomas Pearce addressed Judge Robert Krebs and said he felt like Antioinette Raymond, a St. Martin bus driver accused of assaulting his disabled granddaughter on the bus, was getting a lenient sentence. Krebs delayed her sentencing.
A proposed flood control project on the Pearl River is designed to protect Jackson from flooding. South Mississippi oystermen are worried that the project would cause salinity levels in the Mississippi Sound to drop, damaging the oyster crop.
Moss Point School District superintendent Shannon Vincent talks in 2017 about the importance of funding to get more children into pre-k programs. Those programs will help children throughout their education career.
Greg Bufkin of Ocean Springs took the opioid Lortab for migraine headaches. He became addicted, taking as many as 90 pills a day. He had two overdoses from pills that were made with fentanyl. He has now recovered and runs a ministry for addicts.
More than half a million people died between 2000 and 2015 from opioid use. In 2017 the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services declared the national opioid crisis a public health emergency. We examine what happens to the human body on opioids.