Pascagoula foxes provide wildlife experience for residents

A few families of foxes have made their home in tree trunks of an empty lots in Pascagoula. South Mississippi has many opportunities to encounter wildlife in urban areas, though you should be careful to only look and not feed or try to touch.
12-year-old has a D-1 scholarship offer

Elijia Barney is a 12-year-old baseball player who has garnered the attention of Grambling State University. The Gulfport native and member of the storied Barney family. received a scholarship offer from the SWAC school.

Why it’s so hard to break an opioid addiction

More than half a million people died between 2000 and 2015 from opioid use. In 2017 the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services declared the national opioid crisis a public health emergency. We examine what happens to the human body on opioids.