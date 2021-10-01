New bar and restaurant by MGM Park offers a big patio, cocktails, music and brunch

Martinis hasn’t been open very long at all, but it has already become a Mississippi Coast favorite.

It’s located on Howard Avenue in Biloxi, a main street by MGM Park and casino row that has remained dormant for many years until just recently, when businesses seem to be opening left and right, like Fly Llama Brewing.

It’s a classy place with gold-framed mirrors, a long bar with a copper front and a brown and tan color scheme. It’s just a bit subdued, and you will enjoy the old Hollywood posters and photos. It’s a nice touch.

Martinis is a bar, but you just might be surprised at the amenities it has to offer. It has the coolest courtyard in town, complete with a fountain and tables with umbrellas to deflect the afternoon’s setting sun.

If you are into martinis, the menu is almost 20 strong and includes originals, like the BB King made with chocolate, or the Madonna made with raspberry and lemonade. If all you want is a classic martini, they’ve got that too, appropriately named the Dean Martin.

This place has a pretty amazing live music line up too, with recent entertainers including Brennan Roybal, three-time Grammy winner Nathan Best and Jordan Chalden. But its not all about music, there is also an early bird special, from 4-5 p.m., buy any food item and get half off another, and there is Wine Down Wednesday, with special prices on wine and champagne.

Martini’s also opens for brunch at 10 a.m Saturday and Sunday with a special menu.

Some describe the atmosphere as upbeat. It’s a little flashy, like a good martini bar should be, but there is also the vibe of a local hangout, with friends greeting each other, and plenty of TV’s so you won’t miss the game.

Martinis also has a pretty interesting menu. It is petite, but well-rounded, and includes a few small bites and a selection of tapas.

There are six starters, toasted pecans, crab cakes, crawfish cakes, spinach dip, shrimp cocktail and fries. The tapas menu offers seared tuna or beef, fried green tomatoes, charcuterie, crab claws, shrimp fried, sauteed or BBQ.

There is also a house salad, house-made gumbo and two good-looking desserts: triple chocolate mousse and sorbet and cream.

Bestsellers include the spinach dip, a Coast classic, the charcuterie board, big enough for two, and the seared beef and tuna ranks high. I stopped by for Saturday brunch and enjoyed the shrimp and grits and the gumbo omelet.

There is a lot going on at Martini’s — music, good food and drinks and lots of specials.

As the summer heat lessens, that courtyard is going to be the best place in town to sit outside with friends and enjoy all that is going on there.

Martinis Biloxi

Location: 918 Howard Avenue, Biloxi

Hours: 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Monday–Wednesday, 4 p.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday, 4 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 a.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday

Info: 228-207-2066 or https://www.facebook.com/martinisbiloxi/