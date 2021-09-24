This pizzeria is a ‘good addition’ to the MS Coast with dough, sauce from scratch daily

The Supreme Pizza at Adolfo’s Pizzeria in Gulfport. Special to Sun Herald

Any time there’s a new pizza shop on the Coast, it’s time to celebrate.

Adolfo’s Pizzeria has been around for a while, but I just spotted it. The restaurant is small and has some outside seating, and it is family-run, so you know the service is going to be good.

The interior color scheme is black and white with gray laminate wooden floors and feels sharp and is spotless clean. It is easy to miss in a small strip mall, just before your cross the bridge going north on Cowan Road, east side. If you miss the turn, you may have to cross the bridge to turn around, and it’s not an easy feat on such a busy road, so be careful.

Adolfo’s self describes as being a “house of artisan pizza,” and it certainly is that. You can stand at the counter and watch every step of the operation, from rolling out the dough, to putting your made to order pizza in the sizzling hot pizza oven.

There are eight pizzas to choose from, in a personal size with six slices or a large with eight slices. The dough and sauce are made fresh daily with no preservatives, and everything is from scratch.

As you might guess, pepperoni is the bestseller, followed closely by the Supreme. It’s made with red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, black olives, green peppers and bacon.

Many people think their shrimp pizza is the best in town, and the meat lovers — with chicken, bacon and avocado — also gets high marks.

There is also a build your own pasta option. You have your choice of three pastas, spaghetti, fettuccine or penne. There are five proteins to choose from, chicken, ground beef, ham, shrimp or bacon, and pomodoro sauce (tomato) or alfredo sauce.

I had a go at the chicken alfredo, made with grilled chicken, creamy house-made alfredo sauce, parmesan cheese and a good dose of the house made spicy olive oil as a topping.

There is the same build-your-own option for salads, with a green salad mix, the same five meat options, and nine vegetables, including avocado, corn, mushrooms and red tomatoes.

There are three new items on the menu, a classic calzone, corn casserole also called maicitos, which is a favorite Columbian snack, and my favorite, a crazy-good hot dog.

It is my idea of a hot dog dream come true, made with a sausage, coleslaw, potato chips, cheese, mayo, mustard, ketchup, and home-made pineapple and pink sauce. No one offers a dog anything like this on the Coast.

Adolfo’s is a good addition to the Coast’s pizzeria selection, which — outside of the big chains — is not very large. Service is quick, and you will enjoy watching you order made before you in the open kitchen.

Adolfo’s Pizzeria

Location: 1116 Cowan Road, Gulfport

Hours: 12-8 p.m. Monday–Thursday, 12-10 p.m. Friday–Saturday

Info: 228-731-3285 or https://adolfospizzeria.com/