Restaurant, bar, grocer and caterers in South MS cited for health violations

More than 1,000 restaurants, school kitchens and other food service operations were inspected by Mississippi Health Department in the last three weeks and just 14 were cited for health violations.

Five of those businesses got a failing grade in South Mississippi. They include:

Church’s Chicken, at 2321 Pass Road in Gulfport, was inspected Sept. 9 and cited for improper cold holding temperatures.

Corrected during the inspection was having a food contact surface cleaned and sanitized and also adequate hand washing facilities supplied and accessible.

The inspector returned for a follow-up the next day and found the issues were corrected.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The restaurant got a C in 2020 for inadequate hand washing facilities.

Piggly Wiggly grocery store at 530 C West Central Avenue in Wiggins was Inspected Sept. 4 and had three violations. It was cited for inadequate hand washing facilities supplied and accessible, and also for improper hot holding temperatures and proper date marking and disposition, which assures food freshness. Both are repeat offenses.

This is the first C at the market dating back to 2010.

Restaurants and other food service establishments in Mississippi are rated “A” if they pass the health department inspection, “B” if violations are corrected during the inspection, and “C” if the violations are critical.

From Aug. 18 to Sept. 10 the Health Department inspected 1,124 restaurants and other food services in the state and 237 across South Mississippi. Inspectors gave 197 A’s to restaurants in South Mississippi with no violations and 20 B’s, where violations were corrected during the inspection.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Health Department inspectors continue to crack down on establishments operating without a license. The most recent enforcements are:

Turning Point Lounge, 1701-A 28th St., Gulfport, was inspected Sept. 10 after a complaint. The bar sells pre-packaged foods and was cited for not having a permit.

Chef Maria V, 112 S. Second St., Bay St. Louis, was inspected Aug. 19

Francesco Lorusso Walker, 124 Davis Ave., Pass Christian, was Inspected Aug. 23

State regulations require that food cannot be made in a private home and sold to the public unless it falls into the category of “cottage food products,” which generally don’t require refrigeration or temperature control. Examples are baked goods without cream or custard, granola and dried pasta.

People are limited to $35,000 a year in annual sales from cottage food and the products must be labeled with the person’s name and address, ingredients, allergen information and this statement: “Made in a cottage food operation that is not subject to Mississippi’s food safety regulations.”