Pizza in 5 minutes? This Biloxi casino restaurant has good food in a hurry

If you are enjoying a visit to casino row in Biloxi and want a quick bite, Pie Five Pizza Company just might be one of your best options.

It’s located on the main concourse of the Hard Rock Casino, in front of the huge glass windows that look north and the display of rock ‘n’ roll memorabilia. The parking garage is just steps away, so its easy to pop in and out, even when the casino is rocking.

The restaurant is open to the busy concourse, so there’s lots of hustle and bustle. My lunch partner and friend, Cristal Pelfrey, immediately recognized this restaurant as a great place to people watch, always an interesting exercise at a busy casino.

There are just three six-top tables and four pub tables with four chairs each, so when it is busy, you may have to grab a table from one of the nearby restaurants or shops.

The menu is limited to pizza, a few sandwiches, salads, bread sticks and desserts, but what makes this place work is efficiency is that they offer handcrafted personal pizza in 5 minutes.

The place was fairly busy when we visited, but they made the 5-minute mark with ease, and there was no loss of quality for all the speed.

Bestsellers are of course pizzas. I tried a loaded Italian sandwich, and it was good, but the Five Star pizza was better.

It is one of the bestsellers and is made with marinara sauce, cheddar, Italian sausage, pepperonis, beef, green olives, red and green peppers, black olives and red onions. It was a great little pizza for just $8.99, and the toppings were literally piled on.

You have a choice of 12 house specialty pizzas (like the Five Star), and a build-your-own option, which is extensive. There are four kinds of crust to choose from (crispy thin, traditional Italian, classic pan and gluten free), six sauces, five cheeses, 18 veggies, and a handful of fresh herbs and spices (don’t forget the red pepper flakes!).

There are also a few combos (they call them bundles), with choices of pizza, drink, salad and dessert.

This is certainly not the spot for a romantic date, but it isn’t meant to be. It’s for folks on the go, interested in good food that will be served in a hurry and won’t cost a bundle.

Pie Five is convenient enough to drop by for takeout. Even on the busy day Cristal and I went, from the time I entered the parking garage, till I was placing my order, could not have been much more than 5 minutes.

So, whether it is a quick snack on a gaming expedition, or a quick supper for the family and kids, Pie Five is a good choice.

Pie Five Pizza

Location: Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Biloxi

Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday–Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday-Saturday

Info: 877-877-6258 or https://www.piefivepizza.com/locations/hard-rock-casino-biloxi/