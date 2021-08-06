16 Sassy Salads, blue-plate specials still a hit at Ocean Springs restaurant’s new spot

Special to Sun Herald

You may remember Lancaster’s when it was located on Washington Avenue in Ocean Springs.

They made quite a splash with their signature Sassy Salads, but almost a year ago they relocated to Bienville Boulevard. The salads are still a hit, but the vibe is completely different.

The benches and chairs are a bright red, yellow and green, the ceiling is blue, and it all comes off as friendly and comfortable.

There has also been menu changes, and Lancaster’s is even more popular than ever, so, if you visit during the lunch or dinner rush it is going to be busy. But busy is a good sign, right?

I like this menu’s rather unusual mix of healthy salads and blue-plate specials, and I am a blue-plate kind of guy. The specials are classics, like hamburger steak and fried chicken, so I was surprised to learn that the bestseller on the menu is a salad.

Who would go for a salad when a chicken-fried steak is on the menu? Well, when the salad is made with boiled shrimp, Cajun crawfish, jumbo lump crab on a bed of romaine, lettuce, tomatoes, Colby jack cheese, red onions, avocado, boiled eggs and croutons, like the Sassy Salad, then it makes sense.

It is a magnificent salad and worth every penny of $21.99 for the full serving.

For starters, there more than a dozen choices, like fries, stuffed crab, fried okra and hushpuppies. There are 16 salads to choose from, and they are as diverse as a basic shrimp salad to the cranberry spinach salad.

If you are in the mood for a wrap, you can choose from a fried or grilled chicken, smoked turkey, grilled chicken Caesar’s or a seafood wrap. For dinners, which are all classics too, there are choices like country-fried steak, and chicken and waffles.

There are also a ton of burgers and sandwiches, 18 in total on the menu. You can build your own burger or pick one of the unique sandwiches Lancaster’s has come up with. The Lancaster club looks like a good choice, filled with Black Forest ham, smoked turkey, bacon, tomato, mayo on a sourdough bread.

The daily specials are solid, and one of the recent changes that is pretty cool, the daily special are now available every day. My favorite, the chicken pot pie on Wednesday, is the one exception. It takes some time to prepare, so if it is not the day’s special, you have to order it in advance.

Other specials are country-fried steak or chicken on Monday, Tuesday meatloaf, hamburger steak on Thursday, fish of the day on Friday.

Lancaster’s also has a great-looking jumbo lump crab salad, that also comes as a wrap, a side of the day (on my visit it was black eyed peas), and Thursdays and Fridays, starting at 4 p.m., crab legs are available.

Home-style breakfast is another new addition to this great menu.

If you have not tried Lancaster’s new location, give it a go, I think you are going to be impressed.

Lancaster’s

Location: 1409 Bienville Boulevard, Ocean Springs

Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday–Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, closed Sunday

Tel: 228- 447-4050