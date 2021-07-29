South Mississippi oyster restaurant named in top 1% of US for ‘Everyday Eats’

It’s an elite list, and landing a TripAdvisor’s 2021 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best award is even sweeter considering the challenging year during the pandemic.

“Food and service excellent,” is one of the reviews on the TripAdvisor website that put Half Shell Oyster House in Gulfport on the list of the top 25 restaurants in the country for “Everyday Eats.”

It shares the honor with restaurants in Las Vegas, Asheville, North Carolina; Pigeon Forge, Tennessee and other top travel destinations.

Half Shell is known for its oysters, seafood and hand cut steaks, along with specialties such as fried green tomatoes topped with crabcakes, its Big Easy Surf and Turf, and the special voodoo sauce that make wings, shrimp and chicken dishes memorable.

“I am honored that our guests love visiting our Gulf Coast and dining with us here at the Half Shell,” said Stephen Godfrey, general manager at Half Shell Oyster House in Gulfport.

Many of the reviews of Half Shell on the TripAdvisor rave about the wait staff by name.

Godfrey recognized his staff at every level, and said, “I am so lucky to have such a phenomenal and committed team that focuses on our guest experiences and delivering exceptional dishes and I am grateful to share this moment with them after such a challenging year.”

Half Shell Oyster House also has two other Coast locations — on Lameuse Street in downtown Biloxi and inside Hard Rock Casino Biloxi — along with 12 other locations in Mississippi, Alabama and Louisiana.

The awards were based on a full year of customer reviews during the coronavirus pandemic.

“What has impressed me is how businesses adapted to these challenges, implementing new cleanliness measures, adding social distancing guidelines and utilizing technology to prioritize guest safety,” said Kanika Soni, chief commercial officer at TripAdvisor.

“The Travelers’ Choice Awards highlight the places that delighted guests more than any others in the past year even as they navigated changing customer expectations and new ways of working,” Soni said.