4 Coast restaurants get C for health violations, one for the 10th time in 12 years

Inspectors with the Mississippi Health Department cited four Coast eateries for critical violations so far in June.

Two of the four have had follow-up inspections to show the violations were corrected, and they were given a B grade.

The food service locations are:

▪ Fast Trac at 1119 30th Ave., Gulfport was inspected June 23 for a permit and was cited for plumbing installed without proper backflow devices.

A follow-up inspection on June 24 showed the plumbing issue was cleared and sewage wastewater properly disposed was corrected during the inspection.

Fast Trac had two C’s in 2020 and seven other C’s dating back to 2010

▪ Sonic of Creosote Road, 15025 Creosote Road in Gulfport had a scheduled inspection June 23 after getting an A on Jan. 12.

The restaurant was cited for having insects, rodents or animals present.

Corrected during the inspection was food separated and protected.

The location has received all A’s during inspections dating back to 2018.

▪ El Saltillo Restaurant, 2650 Beach Blvd., Biloxi was inspected June 17 for a permit.

The restaurant was not in compliance for food contact surface cleaned and sanitized.

Corrected during the inspection were improper hot holding temperatures and improper cold holding temperatures.

It was reinspected June 18 and got a B, since all issues were corrected.

The restaurant had two C’s in 2019.

▪ Hardee’s at 2403 U.S. 90 in Gautier was inspected June 8 for a permit

The inspector cited the restaurant for having no certified manager and for improper cold holding temperatures.

It was inspected again June 23 and with the issues cleared, gave it a B.

Since 2011, the restaurant had C’s in 2015 and 2019.

From June 1-24, the Health Department inspectors gave 239 A’s to restaurants in South Mississippi with no violations and 29 B’s.

Restaurants and other food service establishments in Mississippi are rated “A” if they pass the health department inspection, “B” if violations are corrected during the inspection, and “C” if the violations are critical.