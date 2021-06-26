Restaurant News & Reviews

These are the best Vietnamese restaurants on the Coast, locals say. What you should order.

Noah’s Seafood & Noodles, Kim Long, Le Bakery and VK Noodle House are four of the best Vietnamese restaurants on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, according to locals.
Noah's Seafood & Noodles, Kim Long, Le Bakery and VK Noodle House are four of the best Vietnamese restaurants on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, according to locals.

Vietnamese cuisine is a Mississippi Gulf Coast staple, with origins here in East Biloxi dating back to the aftermath of the Vietnam War.

Over the past four decades, several restaurants have opened in Biloxi, with local favorites popping up in Long Beach, Gulfport, D’Iberville and Ocean Springs.

More recently, trendy Viet-Cajun fusion, blending Gulf Coast seafood with traditional Vietnamese flavors, has expanded here with new restaurants offering a variety of boiled seafood with a twist.

We asked South Mississippi residents to tell us their favorite Vietnamese restaurants and dishes when dining out.

Nearly 100 people responded to our survey and told us which spots they love, what they order and why they go back again and again. Did we miss something? Let us know!

Best Vietnamese on the Coast

VK Noodle House, Ocean Springs

Vung Tau, Biloxi

Kien Gang, D’Iberville

Kim Long, Biloxi

Le Bakery, Biloxi

Basil’s Cafe, Long Beach

Thai Lotus, Gulfport

Fresh Vietnamese Bistro & Teahouse, D’Iberville

Noah’s Seafood & Noodles, Ocean Springs

Long Beach Market and Deli, Long Beach

Henry’s, D’Iberville

Honorable mentions

Hana Sushi & Pho, Biloxi

Le’s Place, Ocean Springs

Quickly Asian Fusion Cafe, D’Iberville

Soc Trang, D’Iberville

Phở reigns supreme

Sun Herald reporter Isabelle Taft, who covers the Vietnamese community on the Coast, picked some of her favorite dishes and asked readers which they’d be most interested in trying or ordering. An overwhelming number of South Mississippians selected phở as the dish they like to eat when dining out.

Phở, a noodle soup usually made with beef or another protein, cooked with spices and garnished with herbs, is likely the best-known Vietnamese dish around the world.

These are Isabelle’s other two favorite dishes:

