These are the best Vietnamese restaurants on the Coast, locals say. What you should order.

Noah’s Seafood & Noodles, Kim Long, Le Bakery and VK Noodle House are four of the best Vietnamese restaurants on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, according to locals. Sun Herald staff

Vietnamese cuisine is a Mississippi Gulf Coast staple, with origins here in East Biloxi dating back to the aftermath of the Vietnam War.

Over the past four decades, several restaurants have opened in Biloxi, with local favorites popping up in Long Beach, Gulfport, D’Iberville and Ocean Springs.

More recently, trendy Viet-Cajun fusion, blending Gulf Coast seafood with traditional Vietnamese flavors, has expanded here with new restaurants offering a variety of boiled seafood with a twist.

We asked South Mississippi residents to tell us their favorite Vietnamese restaurants and dishes when dining out.

Nearly 100 people responded to our survey and told us which spots they love, what they order and why they go back again and again. Did we miss something? Let us know!

Best Vietnamese on the Coast

VK Noodle House, Ocean Springs

Address: 2941 Bienveille Boulevard





Open Monday to Saturday 11 a.m. - 9 p.m., and Sundays 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Coast favorites: spring rolls, phở, chicken curry, bánh mì, bún bò Huế

Vung Tau, Biloxi

Address: 156 Oak Street

Open

Coast favorites: summer rolls, vegetarian canh chua, bún tôm nướng, phở





Kien Gang, D’Iberville

Address: 10598 D’Iberville Boulevard, in Barnett Plaza

Open daily from 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Coast favorites: Viet fried rice, cube steak, phở

Kim Long, Biloxi

Address: 832 Division Street

Open Sunday to Thursday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., and until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday

Coast favorites: vermicelli with marinated lemon grass grilled beef, phở, pad Thai, bún riêu, wonton soup with noodles

Le Bakery, Biloxi

Address: 280 Oak Street

Open Monday to Saturday, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Coast favorites: bánh mì po-boy





Basil’s Cafe, Long Beach

Address: 5130 Beatline Road

Open daily from 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Coast favorites: vermicelli bowls, curry, phở

Thai Lotus, Gulfport

Address: 2327 25th Avenue

Open Monday to Friday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Coast favorites: Phở Dặc Biệt, simmering pork, phở Thai, crab and cheese eggrolls





Fresh Vietnamese Bistro & Teahouse, D’Iberville

Address: 3840 Promenade Parkway Suite A

Open daily from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Coast favorites: Viet-Cajun crawfish, phở

Noah’s Seafood & Noodles, Ocean Springs

Address: 6615 Washington Avenue

Open daily from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Coast favorites: brisket phở, Vietnamese pork chop, boiled crabs





Long Beach Market and Deli, Long Beach

Address: 20110 Pineville Road

Open daily from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Coast favorites: bánh mì sandwich





Henry’s, D’Iberville

Address: 10345 Auto Mall Parkway

Open daily from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Coast favorites: XiaXang bbq pork poboy, phở

Honorable mentions

Hana Sushi & Pho, Biloxi

Le’s Place, Ocean Springs

Quickly Asian Fusion Cafe, D’Iberville

Soc Trang, D’Iberville

Phở reigns supreme

Sun Herald reporter Isabelle Taft, who covers the Vietnamese community on the Coast, picked some of her favorite dishes and asked readers which they’d be most interested in trying or ordering. An overwhelming number of South Mississippians selected phở as the dish they like to eat when dining out.

Phở, a noodle soup usually made with beef or another protein, cooked with spices and garnished with herbs, is likely the best-known Vietnamese dish around the world.

These are Isabelle’s other two favorite dishes:

Bún thịt nướng: Cold rice vermicelli noodles served with grilled pork, fresh herbs like mint and basil, and spring rolls. Usually dressed with fish sauce and chopped peanuts.

Bánh xèo: A fried pancake made of rice flour that gets its yellow hue from turmeric powder. Stuffings vary but often include pork, prawns and mung beans, and the dish is usually served with fresh mint, basil and other herbs.