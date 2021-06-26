Restaurant News & Reviews
These are the best Vietnamese restaurants on the Coast, locals say. What you should order.
Vietnamese cuisine is a Mississippi Gulf Coast staple, with origins here in East Biloxi dating back to the aftermath of the Vietnam War.
Over the past four decades, several restaurants have opened in Biloxi, with local favorites popping up in Long Beach, Gulfport, D’Iberville and Ocean Springs.
More recently, trendy Viet-Cajun fusion, blending Gulf Coast seafood with traditional Vietnamese flavors, has expanded here with new restaurants offering a variety of boiled seafood with a twist.
We asked South Mississippi residents to tell us their favorite Vietnamese restaurants and dishes when dining out.
Nearly 100 people responded to our survey and told us which spots they love, what they order and why they go back again and again. Did we miss something? Let us know!
Best Vietnamese on the Coast
VK Noodle House, Ocean Springs
- Address: 2941 Bienveille Boulevard
- Open Monday to Saturday 11 a.m. - 9 p.m., and Sundays 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.
- Coast favorites: spring rolls, phở, chicken curry, bánh mì, bún bò Huế
- Address: 156 Oak Street
- Open
- Coast favorites: summer rolls, vegetarian canh chua, bún tôm nướng, phở
- Address: 10598 D’Iberville Boulevard, in Barnett Plaza
- Open daily from 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- Coast favorites: Viet fried rice, cube steak, phở
Address: 832 Division Street
Open Sunday to Thursday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., and until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday
Coast favorites: vermicelli with marinated lemon grass grilled beef, phở, pad Thai, bún riêu, wonton soup with noodles
- Address: 280 Oak Street
- Open Monday to Saturday, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Coast favorites: bánh mì po-boy
- Address: 5130 Beatline Road
- Open daily from 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
- Coast favorites: vermicelli bowls, curry, phở
- Address: 2327 25th Avenue
- Open Monday to Friday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Coast favorites: Phở Dặc Biệt, simmering pork, phở Thai, crab and cheese eggrolls
Fresh Vietnamese Bistro & Teahouse, D’Iberville
- Address: 3840 Promenade Parkway Suite A
- Open daily from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- Coast favorites: Viet-Cajun crawfish, phở
Noah’s Seafood & Noodles, Ocean Springs
- Address: 6615 Washington Avenue
- Open daily from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- Coast favorites: brisket phở, Vietnamese pork chop, boiled crabs
Long Beach Market and Deli, Long Beach
- Address: 20110 Pineville Road
- Open daily from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.
- Coast favorites: bánh mì sandwich
- Address: 10345 Auto Mall Parkway
- Open daily from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.
- Coast favorites: XiaXang bbq pork poboy, phở
Honorable mentions
Hana Sushi & Pho, Biloxi
Le’s Place, Ocean Springs
Quickly Asian Fusion Cafe, D’Iberville
Soc Trang, D’Iberville
Phở reigns supreme
Sun Herald reporter Isabelle Taft, who covers the Vietnamese community on the Coast, picked some of her favorite dishes and asked readers which they’d be most interested in trying or ordering. An overwhelming number of South Mississippians selected phở as the dish they like to eat when dining out.
Phở, a noodle soup usually made with beef or another protein, cooked with spices and garnished with herbs, is likely the best-known Vietnamese dish around the world.
These are Isabelle’s other two favorite dishes:
- Bún thịt nướng: Cold rice vermicelli noodles served with grilled pork, fresh herbs like mint and basil, and spring rolls. Usually dressed with fish sauce and chopped peanuts.
- Bánh xèo: A fried pancake made of rice flour that gets its yellow hue from turmeric powder. Stuffings vary but often include pork, prawns and mung beans, and the dish is usually served with fresh mint, basil and other herbs.
