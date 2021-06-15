Who has the best Vietnamese food on the MS Coast? Tell us your favorite restaurants

Pork chop with steamed white rice at Noah’s Seafood & Noodles in Ocean Springs. Special to Sun Herald

Vietnamese food is a dining staple on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

The roots of this cuisine on the Coast date back to the arrival of Vietnamese families after the Vietnam War. They found jobs in the seafood industry, working in factories and on boats from Texas to Florida.

On the Mississippi Gulf Coast, many Vietnamese seafood workers found a new home in East Biloxi and created a community while working on boats and selling seafood in nearby harbors.

And from Gulfport to East Biloxi to Ocean Springs and beyond, there are many restaurants that serve up Vietnamese classics. Some restaurateurs have recently opened trendy Viet-Cajun eateries, where Gulf Coast seafood like crawfish is combined with traditional Vietnamese flavors.

Phở: Likely the best-known Vietnamese dish around the world, phở is a noodle soup usually made with beef or another protein, cooked with spices like star anise and ginger, and often garnished with mung beans and fresh herbs.

Bún thịt nướng: Cold rice vermicelli noodles served with grilled pork, fresh herbs like mint and basil, and spring rolls. Usually dressed with fish sauce and chopped peanuts.

Bánh xèo: A fried pancake made of rice flour that gets its yellow hue from turmeric powder. Stuffings vary but often include pork, prawns and mung beans, and the dish is usually served with fresh mint, basil and other herbs.

Viet-Cajun boiled crawfish: A trend that originated in the South that blends Gulf Coast seafood with Vietnamese spices.

