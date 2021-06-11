Find ‘a taste of old Biloxi’ at this longtime waterfront restaurant on the MS Coast

McElroy’s Harbor House in Biloxi has been a local institution since 1974.

It was closed for three years for extensive renovations after Hurricane Katrina, and during that time a second location in Ocean Springs opened. Recently that location closed, and owner Mickey McElroy said, “It was closed to concentrate on the original Biloxi restaurant.”

A lot has changed over the years, but McElroy said, “business was fantastic, but it’s just tough these days to get help.” Many restaurants are suffering from a lack of staff, and all are hoping the employment returns to pre-COVID levels soon.

I visited McElroy’s recently for lunch and found almost every seat in the house taken. Yes, it really is that popular.

There really isn’t another place on the Mississippi Coast with such a great view of the boat traffic in the Biloxi channel, and Deer Island across the way, good local food and small-town friendly service.

You can sit inside or out to enjoy the view, there are plenty of picture windows inside, and the covered deck is a great place to sit on a summer’s day.

The menu is classic Gulf Coast with a few twists McElroy’s is famous for, like the Platter Special, which comes with fish, popcorn shrimp and crab dressing.

McElroy’s was also famous for its breakfast menu, which has been put on hold for a while, but the waitstaff told us they thought it would be back soon. I love the shrimp and cheese menu and was sorry it wasn’t available, but fingers crossed we will see it again soon.

One of the most famous dishes is crab cakes Biloxi. It’s a house-made and grilled crab cake with sautéed popcorn shrimp and Cajun cream sauce. This is about as old school-Biloxi as you can get.

Perhaps the bestseller on the menu is the half a po-boy and a cup of gumbo. I gave it a try and chose the crab po-boy (invented in Biloxi many years ago at a place called Rosetti’s Café) and enjoyed it very much.

My lunch partner, Taylor Gifford, ordered the blackened catfish, with a side of mashed potatoes another of the bestsellers.

The $10 lunch specials are hearty, to say the least, and include pork chops, country fried steak, shrimp and grits and a hamburger steak.

The menu is seafood-heavy as you might expect, and includes yellowfin tuna, mahi mahi, the obligatory seafood platter, and shrimp fried, blackened, boiled or grilled.

If you want a taste of old Biloxi, and to enjoy a pleasant meal with a great view of the boat cruising in and out of the harbor, this is the spot for you. Its affordable, hearty and you will love the service.

McElroy’s Harbor House

Location: 695 Beach Boulevard, Biloxi

Phone: 228-435-5001

Hours: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Monday-Sunday