Biloxi seafood restaurant, other Coast spots cited by health department for violations

Three restaurants in South Mississippi were given a “C” grade for critical health department violations in May, the lowest number in many months.

To date, 31 restaurant in South Mississippi have received a :C” this year, one of them twice.

The Mississippi State Department of Health inspects restaurants and other food services at least once a month and grades them in 36 categories.

In May, 392 eateries scored an “A” by having no violations and 53 got a “B” for clearing the issues during the inspection.

These restaurants were graded “C” in May:

The Reef Restaurant, 1749 Beach Blvd., Biloxi, was inspected May 11. The restaurant was cited for not keeping required records available showing shell stock tags parasite destruction (records that show shellfish parasites have been destroyed). The restaurant also was cited for not having food contacted surface cleaned and sanitized, a repeat offense.

Corrected during the inspection was food separated and protected.

A follow-up inspection on May 13 showed all issues were corrected and the restaurant was given a “B” grade.

Chili’s Restaurant, 12017 Indian River Road, D’Iberville was inspected May 25. The inspection found that food was not separated and protected, food contact surface was not cleaned and sanitized, and plumbing was installed without proper backflow devices. Corrected during the inspection were improper hot and cold holding temperatures.

The restaurant was inspected again the following day and received a “B” when all issues were corrected.

Quickly LLC, 11516 Lamey Bridge Road, D’Iberville, was inspected May 27 and was cited for not having food separated and protected. It also was cited for not keeping records of time as public health control procedures, which is required to keep ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous food to be at 41°F or less before it is removed from temperature control.

Corrected during the inspection was having a certified manager.

Restaurants and other food service establishments in Mississippi are rated “A” if they pass the health department inspection, “B” if violations are corrected during the inspection, and “C” if the violations are critical.