Pop Brothers debuts boozy frozen treats and a food truck just in time for summer

The owners of Pop Brothers chilled during COVID-19 — taking their popsicles out into the community in their new food truck and adding cocktail-themed “poptails” to their menu of frozen treats made on the Mississippi Coast.

Just in time for summer, the company’s liquor license was approved to turn out batches of the boozy pops and specialty beer pops they create in collaboration with local brewers.

“We’re going to try to have them available in stores on June 1,” said Shannon Arzola, one of the owners of Pop Brothers, which started in Gulfport and now has locations in Ocean Springs and Bay St. Louis.

These aren’t ordinary popsicles. The new varieties for age 21 and up taste like a hurricane, piña colada, margarita and mojito. Their new mimosa is a pretty orange popsicle made of tangerine puree, Champagne and rose water with an edible orchid adding color and flair.

Like the menu of non-alcholic popsicles, the varieties of poptails will change with the ingredients in season and “depending on my husband’s creative mood,” she said.

Chef Octavio Arzola has 20 years in the restaurant industry and uses fruit, cream, herbs and spices to make dozens of kinds of fruity, creamy and indulgent popsicles. The Funky Monkey and Oreo Cheesecake fall into the “Indulgent” category and virgin piña colada, passion fruit and Nutella are among the other favorites.

When the coronavirus shut down many South Mississippi businesses last spring, The Arzolas along with Chuck Kelly kept the business going by taking popsicles in their new food truck to local homes and businesses.

“Our truck was born out of COVID,” Shannon said.

“I bought it online from a man in Chicago, had it trucked to Gulfport, then designed it covering it with social media photos I have been collecting over the years. “

Just like their popsicles, this food truck is different that others with its disco ball and lights grabbing attention.

“It is solar-powered so we do not need any hook-ups or services when serving at events or festivals,” she said.

Since people were afraid to get out, Pop Brothers partnered with their friends at Murky Waters barbecue restaurants and hit the road with their trucks.

They contacted homeowner groups and Facebook neighborhood groups, she said, and visited businesses and housing communities all over the Coast.

They came out of the pandemic with wheels, a kicked-up popsicle and a new group of customers.