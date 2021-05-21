This Biloxi restaurant has a loyal following for Cajun seafood with a Vietnamese twist

Tasty Tails has been around for seven years, and has a loyal following, but MLK Boulevard doesn’t have the traffic it once did, so I’d not be surprised if you missed this seafood place.

They describe themselves as serving “fresh seasonal seafood favorites, plus fried rice and po-boys, and of course gumbo!” It is in fact a local place with a sweet Vietnamese twist, the type of place you might expect on Point Cadet.

When you walk in, you might think it’s a sports bar, but it is in fact just a place that was designed with a little bit of everything, and it just seems to work. No loud music, plenty of wall-mounted televisions, and football flags and colorful walls that add a festive atmosphere. I think almost anyone will be comfortable here.

The menu certainly does have something for everyone, and I loved the Cajun turkey necks on the starters section. If you have never tried a well-cooked turkey neck, then you are missing out on one of the most delectable munchies ever. It is handheld food to be sure, no knife and fork skills will help you here.

There are also shrimp or boudin eggrolls and some pretty good-looking wings too along with nine other options.

The menu might seem a bit eclectic, but it is nothing more than a wonderful pairing of Gulf Coast favorites, with Cajun and Asian touches.

The front page of the menu has three kinds of oysters, three tacos and four po-boys. That covers a lot of ground.

Boiled seafood is really the heart of this menu, and I like that it comes with three possible sauces: Cajun, garlic butter or a secret house sauce, which can be had at two different spice levels.

If you have never tried boiled shrimp, Dungeness crab or snow crab with a good butter sauce, it’s time you did! The boiled platters come with one corn, two potatoes and the option of sausage, too.

My friend David Houston opted for a blackened fish wrap, and I went for my old standby, a fried oyster po-boy, and our expectations were well met. We both found the service sharp and friendly.

It’s a relaxed kind of place that you can take the entire family or go on a date night too.

There are occasional specials, and at the time of our visit it was a snow roll (snow crab roll) that looked simply amazing.

There are also three very interesting dessert options, mini beignets, ice cream beignets and fried cheesecake. If you have a sweet tooth, it might be worth the drive just to satisfy that sweet craving!

Tasty Tails Seafood House

Location: 820 Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard, Biloxi

Phone: 228-435-4140

Hours: 12-8 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, closed Tuesday , 12-9 p.m. Friday to Saturday and 12-6 p.m. Sunday