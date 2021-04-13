Restaurant News & Reviews

Chick-fil-A back after a two-month restaurant remodel in D’Iberville

Crews remodel the Chick-fil-A in D’Iberville, which closed in late January for a remodel of the drive-thru and the interior.
Crews remodel the Chick-fil-A in D’Iberville, which closed in late January for a remodel of the drive-thru and the interior. Mary Perez meperez@sunherald.com

Two months after closing in late January for a remodel inside and out, Chick-fil-A in D’Iberville is open again.

One of the most popular fast food restaurants in South Mississippi, the location at The Promenade opened at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday for drive-thru, mobile and third-party deliveries. The dining room is not open at this time.

Those who frequent the restaurant have had to drive to Edgewater Mall in Biloxi or to Gulfport to get their favorite chicken nuggets, waffle fries and other favorites.

“The project included upgrades to the drive-thru for better guest and team member experience,” according to the Chick-fil-A corporate communications, along with interior improvements to enhance efficiency.

Profile Image of Mary Perez
Mary Perez
Mary Perez has won awards for her business and casino articles for the Sun Herald. She also writes about Biloxi, jobs and the new restaurants and development coming to the Coast. She is a fourth-generation journalist.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service