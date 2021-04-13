Chick-fil-A back after a two-month restaurant remodel in D’Iberville

Crews remodel the Chick-fil-A in D’Iberville, which closed in late January for a remodel of the drive-thru and the interior. meperez@sunherald.com

Two months after closing in late January for a remodel inside and out, Chick-fil-A in D’Iberville is open again.

One of the most popular fast food restaurants in South Mississippi, the location at The Promenade opened at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday for drive-thru, mobile and third-party deliveries. The dining room is not open at this time.

Those who frequent the restaurant have had to drive to Edgewater Mall in Biloxi or to Gulfport to get their favorite chicken nuggets, waffle fries and other favorites.

“The project included upgrades to the drive-thru for better guest and team member experience,” according to the Chick-fil-A corporate communications, along with interior improvements to enhance efficiency.